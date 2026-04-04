MP News: Salary Not Credited, Teachers Fear Penalty In Sardarpur | Representative Image

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Teachers in Sardarpur tehsil are facing uncertainty as their monthly salaries have not been credited even after April 4. Usually, the salaries are deposited on the 1st or 2nd of every month as per government orders, but this time, there is no clear information about payment, causing concern among teachers.

According to information, nearly 1,600 teachers are posted in different schools across the tehsil. Around 80 percent of them have taken housing and personal loans from banks ranging between Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.

Their monthly loan installments are scheduled to be deducted on the 5th of every month. Due to the delay in salary payment, teachers fear that if the installment is not deposited on time, banks may impose penalties, increasing their financial burden.

Block Education Officer Vishnu Raghuvanshi stated that the salaries are expected to be credited after April 5. Meanwhile, teachers remain worried as they wait for payment to avoid bank penalties.

Pending dues add to teachers worries

Teachers in Sardarpur tehsil have also expressed anger over long-pending financial dues for nearly one-and-a-half years. Around 200 teachers are yet to receive upgraded pay scale approvals, while arrears of HRA, DA increase from 46 to 50 percent, disability allowance, and other payments remain unpaid. Teacher unions have submitted several memorandums to Block Education Officer Vishnu Raghuvanshi demanding early clearance. Union leaders warned of agitation if dues are not released soon.

Teachers attached to office raise concerns

Two teachers have reportedly been attached to the Block Education Office in Sardarpur against government rules that prohibit assigning teachers to non-teaching duties. Nilesh Shrivastava of Bhangarh High School and Manohar Jaiswal of Talawpada Primary School have been working on clerical tasks for nearly one-and-a-half years. Due to lack of clerical expertise, several financial cases remain pending, while guest teachers have been appointed at their schools, increasing financial burden on the government.