MP News: Salary Deduction, Notices To Sanitation Staff Over Laxity |

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): CMO Durga Bamaniya ordered a three-day salary deduction for a sanitation supervisor over negligence in duty during a surprise inspection of several areas in Neemuch on Friday.

During the inspection, the CMO visited various localities to review the city’s sanitation arrangements.

The inspection began at Pipli Chowk, where she assessed the cleanliness situation and later inspected a large drain located behind Gwal Mohalla near a mosque. She directed sanitation workers to ensure regular cleaning of drains and maintain hygiene in the surrounding areas.

While visiting Kalali Road, Bamaniya interacted with women sanitation workers and was informed that some employees frequently remain absent from duty. Taking note of the complaint, she ordered a three-day salary cut for sanitation supervisor Sanjay Sultan.

In Indira Nagar, another sanitation supervisor, Shivkumar Parche, along with some workers, was found absent from duty during the inspection. The CMO directed officials to issue notices to the concerned employees.

She also inspected the stretch from Dak Bungalow to Shivaji Circle and Mulchand Marg and instructed officials to maintain regular cleanliness. An open drain near the Sulabh complex was ordered to be covered to prevent inconvenience to residents.