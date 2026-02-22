MP News: Sailana MLA Calls For Body To Look After Bhil Tribals’ Welfare | FP Photo

Sailana (Madhya Pradesh): Sailana MLA from Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) Kamleshwar Dodiyar on Saturday called for the establishment of a development authority to ensure the socio-economic development of the Bhil tribal community in the state.

Speaking during the ongoing session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Dodiyar said the body would be built on the lines of the Saharia Development Authority and that the Bhil community has been left behind for too long.

Dodiyar told the House that Bhil tribals in Ratlam, Jhabua, Alirajpur and Dhar districts of western Madhya Pradesh continue to suffer from malnutrition, illiteracy, unemployment, migration and displacement.

He said a dedicated authority is urgently needed to address their socio-economic development, education, health and housing needs under a community-centred system.

He said that like the Saharia Development Authority, the proposed body for Bhil tribals should provide permanent housing, village roads, and grants for livelihood and employment to women and unemployed tribal youth under PM-Janman Yojana.

Dodiyar further said the authority should have a chairman and adequate members, along with a separate budget and resources to monitor and implement development plans effectively.

He said the Bhil tribe is particularly backward and without a dedicated body to oversee members’ welfare, exploitation and atrocities against them will continue while they remain deprived of development opportunities.