MP News: Robbers Posing As Tax Officials Loot Contractor’s Home | FP Photo

Bagh (Madhya Pradesh): A sensational daylight robbery shocked residents on Friday morning after a group of criminals posing as Income Tax officials looted gold jewellery and cash from a contractor’s house in the Brahmin locality.

According to information, the incident occurred between 9 am and 10 am and quickly became the talk of the area.

Police said five unidentified individuals arrived at the residence of contractor Rajkumar Malvi, claiming to be officers from the Income Tax Department conducting a raid to investigate alleged black money.

The suspects forced their way into the house and insisted on searching. When Malvi asked them to show identification, the men warned him not to obstruct official duties and proceeded with the search.

During the search, the criminals snatched the wardrobe keys from Malvi’s wife, Krishna Malvi. They looted around 50 tolas of gold jewellery, including ornaments belonging to the couple’s daughter. The accused also took away Rs 4 lakh in cash and three mobile phones.

After collecting the valuables, the robbers locked Rajkumar Malvi and his wife inside a room from the outside and fled the scene.

The trapped couple later raised an alarm, which drew the attention of neighbours. Residents informed the Bagh police, who rushed to the spot, broke open the lock and rescued the couple.

During the investigation, police recovered one of the three mobile phones allegedly taken by the robbers. The phone was found in a pile of garbage on the bypass road.

“A case has been registered based on the statement of Rajkumar Malvi, and the investigation is underway. All police stations in the district have been alerted, and searches are being carried out to trace the accused,” SDOP Gupta told media persons.

Dhar SP Mayank Awasthi said that a cyber team has also been deployed to assist with the investigation. He added that police teams from across the district have been mobilised to trace and arrest the suspects.