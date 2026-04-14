MP News: Resolve CM Helpline Complaints Promptly For 'A Grade' Ranking, Says Aalirajpur Collector

MP News: Resolve CM Helpline Plaints Promptly For 'A Grade' Ranking: Collector | FP Photo

Aalirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): A TL meeting was held at the Collectorate under the chairpersonship of Neetu Mathur, where the progress of various departmental works was reviewed in detail on Monday.

During the meeting, the collector reviewed department-wise complaints received through the CM Helpline and directed officers to resolve pending cases promptly to achieve an ‘A Grade’ ranking.

Mathur instructed officials to submit detailed reports under the Sankalp Se Samadhan campaign and ensure monthly inspections of hostels, with previous shortcomings rectified during subsequent visits. While reviewing the Jal Ganga Sanvardhan Abhiyan, she directed concerned departments and sub-divisional officers to conduct field inspections and submit reports regularly.

Reviewing revenue matters, the collector instructed tehsildars to speed up farmer registry, mutation, partition and demarcation cases. Expressing displeasure over pending cases under the Public Service Guarantee Act, she warned of penalties for delays.

She also directed all Child Development Project Officers (CDPOs) to ensure regular inspection of Anganwadi centres and organise Mangal Diwas every Tuesday. Senior officials, including District Panchayat CEO Sanghamitra Gautam and other officers, attended the meeting.