MP News: Ratlam Police Bust Illegal Drug Unit In Poultry Farm, Four Arrested | FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Ratlam police dismantled an illegal drug manufacturing unit hidden inside a poultry farm in Borkheda village, arresting four suspects, including the alleged kingpin, in an operation carried out under the jurisdiction of Piploda Police Station.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint police team was formed under the direction of SP Amit Kumar and ASP Vivek Kumar. The operation was led by SDOP Jaora Sandeep Malviya, with personnel from the Cyber Cell, Piploda Police Station, Jaora City Police Station and Jaora Industrial Area Police Station.

The team raided the poultry farm owned by Salim Khan late at night. When police arrived, the four men present on the premises tried to flee but were quickly surrounded and caught. The four arrested men were identified as Raees Khan, 35, from Rakoda; Yusuf Khan, 45, from Borkheda; Salim Khan, 40, from Bannakheda; and Jamshed Khan, 42, from Devaldi in Pratapgarh district, Rajasthan.

During a search of the farm, police found a fully operational unit being used to manufacture MD, a synthetic drug. The suspects were using chemicals and machines to produce the drug on site. During questioning, all four admitted to running the illegal unit.

Items seized during the raid included 200 grams of finished MD worth around Rs 20 lakh, 900 grams of 2-Bromo-4-methylpropiophenone, 140.48kg of MDC chemical, 35.6kg of HCl, along with gas cylinders, a furnace, a drying machine, a mixing machine, steel plates, plastic cans and three mobile phones.

The key suspect, Jamshed Khan, known as Jamshed Lala, is a seasoned drug manufacturer with prior cases registered against him in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. Police said around three kilograms of MD was supplied to a buyer a day before the raid.

A case has been registered under Crime No 92/2026 under Section 8/22 of the NDPS Act. Investigation is ongoing and a search for other linked suspects is underway.