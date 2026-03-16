MP News: Ratlam Division Achieves ₹12 Crore Non-Fare Revenue Target | FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The Ratlam Division of Western Railway has surpassed its annual target of Rs 12 crore under non-fare revenue (NFR) for the financial year 2025–26.

According to a press release issued by Divisional Public Relations Officer Mukesh Kumar, the division generated around Rs 12.05 crore in non-fare revenue till February 2026, exceeding the previous year’s earnings of Rs 10.45 crore in 2024–25.

To mark the achievement, a special ceremony was held at the Churchgate Railway Station headquarters in Mumbai, where Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Heena V. Kevalramani and other officials of the commercial department were honoured with commendation certificates by the Principal Chief Commercial Manager.

Officials said the revenue growth was largely driven by 79 auctions conducted during the year, of which 47 were successfully allotted.

The income was generated through out-of-home advertisements, mobile assets and various static contracts.

New initiatives such as a mini mall at Ratlam Railway Station, digital lockers at multiple stations, and advertising on LED TVs in Vande Bharat Express also contributed to the rise in revenue.