MP News: Govt Approved Over ₹52 Crore To Empower Women In Ratlam In 5 Years, Says Cabinet Minister Prahlad Singh Patel

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Prahlad Singh Patel said that the state government has approved Rs 52 crore over the past five years to empower women in Ratlam and around 1.68 lakh women are currently associated with over 8, 600 women’s self-help groups (SHGs) in the district.

Patel made the announcement on Tuesday in response to a question raised by BJP MLA from Jaora Dr Rajendra Pandey during the ongoing state Assembly session.

Patel said that 8,665 women’s SHGs have been registered in the district, of which 8,401 are active, with 1.68 lakh women associated with them. Under the MP State Rural Livelihood Mission, Rs 52.28 crore has been approved through various schemes, while grants of approximately Rs 40 crore were provided for employment-oriented projects.

Cabinet Minister of Higher Education Technical Education Inder Singh Parmar informed that 40 job fairs have been organised over the duration of five years. The fair drew 14,000 youth, of whom 2,021 secured employment. Additionally, 1,616 ITI-trained youth found jobs through campus selection. The district operates one government and two private polytechnic institutions.

Pandey also raised the issue of ongoing AYUSH activities in the district, Cabinet Minister of AYUSH (Independent Charge) Inder Singh said that 36 Ayurveda, Homeopathy and Unani dispensaries operate in Ratlam district. Of these, 9 institutions are without buildings.

Parmar added that an amount of Rs 47 lakh was approved for the repair and renovation of these institutions and recruitment for vacant posts is underway.