MP News: Raid Nets 20 Domestic Cylinders Stored Illegally For Commercial Use In Dhar |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Food Department officials from Manawar conducted raids across several homes and commercial establishments in Manawar town on March 23, acting on orders from Collector Priyank Mishra. The drive targeted the illegal storage and commercial use of domestic gas cylinders.

At the Gandhi Nagar residence of Dinesh Kalyanmal Sharma, authorities seized 20 domestic cylinders of 14.2 kg each, one commercial cylinder, eight cylinders of 5 kg, one weighing scale, 20 gas passbooks from different companies and three transfer nozzles used to move gas between cylinders. Seven more domestic cylinders were recovered from New Kalyan Hotel on Dhar Road. Shri Balaji Bakery and Hide Out Restaurant, both on Dhar Road, were found cooking on induction tops.

Cases registered

Raids were also conducted at two other locations near Malviya Chopati and Azad Marg but nothing illegal was found there. Cases have been registered against the accused under Section 3/7 of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955. Officials said such checks will continue in the coming days.