MP News: Race Heats Up For Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha District President Post In Khandwa | FP Photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): The contest for the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) district president post has intensified, with changing political dynamics reshaping the selection process.

While the post has traditionally been influenced by Minister Vijay Shah, a new age limit of 35 years and the growing influence of Mayor Amrita Amar Yadav have altered the equations. MP Gyaneshwar Patil and local MLAs are also backing their preferred candidates.

Outgoing district president Rajpal Singh Tomar has submitted a panel of three names: Sagar Artani, Animesh Joshi and Shubham Patel. Artani is emerging as a frontrunner, while Joshi has strong backing from Hindu organisations and a local MLA.

Former contenders Ashwin Sahu and Puneet Chaurasia are no longer in the fray due to age restrictions and organisational changes. Palash Pabra, considered close to Shah, was not included in the final panel.

The visit of leader Surendra Sharma for a training programme on Saturday has further intensified discussions. Party workers have demanded that the new president be chosen from among those with a strong organisational background.

The final decision is expected to hinge on a balance between key leaders, including the minister, the MP and the mayor, to ensure organisational unity.