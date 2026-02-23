MP News: Protest Outside Congress Mandsaur Office; Workers Seek FIR Against BJP Supporters

MP News: Protest Outside Cong Mandsaur Office; Workers Seek FIR Against BJP Supporters | FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Congress workers on Monday took out a protest march from Gandhi Square to the SP office and urged police action against those responsible for creating ruckus and defacing portraits of senior leaders outside the party office in Mandsaur.

Congress alleged that on February 20, BJP workers staged a demonstration outside its district office over the ‘shirtless’ protest by Congress youth workers during the recently concluded AI Impact Summit in New Delhi.

The party claimed that the group of BJP workers threw black paint at portraits of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, MP Priyanka Gandhi and state chief Jeetu Patwari.

They also alleged that BJP workers also used abusive language against the party’s senior leaders.

To register their protest over the incident, Congress workers submitted a memorandum to CSP Jitendra Bhaskar and demanded that an FIR be registered against those responsible.

Addressing the media, district Congress committee president Mahendra Singh Gurjar said the incident was against the dignity of democracy. “Everyone has the right to protest, however, hooliganism, vandalism and unruly behaviour cannot be part of democracy,” he added.

The memorandum was submitted in the presence of MLA Navkrishna Patil, former District Congress president Prakash Ratadiya and several party leaders including Somil Nahata, Parshuram Sisodiya and Manjit Singh Tuteja, among others.