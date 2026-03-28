MP News: Printer Stolen From District Panchayat Chief’s Residence In Jhabua

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): A theft was reported at the official residence of District Panchayat president Sonal Jaswantsingh Bhabhar in Rajgarh Naka, where unidentified persons broke into the government bungalow and stole a printer.

The incident occurred while Bhabhar was in Thandla for Navratri worship. It came to light after a staff member found the door broken and informed officials, following which a complaint was lodged at Jhabua Kotwali Police Station.

Expressing concern, Bhabhar said this was the fourth such incident involving her family in four years and raised questions over the lack of security. She alleged that no guard or staff had been deployed at the residence.

She also suspected a different motive behind the theft, as only a printer was stolen. Police have registered a case and started an investigation.

Bike stolen from house

Jhabua: A motorcycle theft was reported in the Bilidoz area under Kotwali Police Station limits.

Unidentified persons stole a Honda Shine motorcycle from Kartik Hatila’s house veranda. The miscreants entered the premises, broke the chain and lock and fled with the vehicle while the family was asleep.

The incident came to light in the morning when the owner found the bike missing.