MP News: Police Solve High-Profile Robbery Case, Arrest Eight; Six Still At Large In Dhar | FP Photo

Bagh/Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Bagh Police on Monday apprehended eight of the 14 individuals involved in a high-profile robbery case that took place on Friday. Police recovered stolen jewellery and cash worth Rs1.35 crore.

The suspects had posed as Income Tax officials and forcibly entered the residence of Rajkumar Malvi in Brahmin Mohalla, Bagh. They decamped with gold jewellery, cash and vehicles.

The investigation, initiated immediately after the complaint, was conducted under the supervision of MP DGP Kailash Makwana and coordinated with senior officials from the Indore Rural Zone and Dhar Police.

Teams from Dhar and Khandwa districts, including Cyber Cell units, scrutinised CCTV footage, technical evidence and intelligence networks to trace the suspects.

The main suspect, Shahzad, along with accomplices Narsingh Baghel, Dinesh, Dilip Ahirwar, Raja alias Abdul Gaffar, Abid, Ayyub Shah and Ramesh Mori, was arrested within 48 hours. Six suspects are still at large. During interrogation, the suspects confessed to robberies in Bagh and Khandwa.

Recovered assets include gold ornaments worth Rs1.05 crore, two four-wheelers valued at Rs30 lakh and cash totalling Rs57,000. A reward of Rs10,000 has been announced for information leading to the arrest of the remaining absconding suspects.

Dhar SP recognised the efforts of numerous personnel, including station in-charges, Cyber Cell staff and investigative teams from Dhar, Shajapur and Khandwa.