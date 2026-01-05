MP News: Police Recover Stolen Wheat; 5 Among Warehouse Manager Nabbed In Mandsaur | FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Daloda police on Monday recovered 300 quintals of stolen wheat from a warehouse in Dhundharka village and arrested five accused involved in the crime.

Along with the stolen wheat, three pickup vehicles used in the theft were also seized. The total value of the recovered goods is estimated to be over Rs 50 lakh. Police shared details of the operation at the police control room on Monday evening.

A special police team was formed after a complaint was lodged on January 2 by Sanjay Garg of Mandsaur. He reported theft of around 300 quintals of wheat from a Krushak warehouse in Dhundharka village. A case was registered under relevant sections of the BNS.

During investigation, police analysed CCTV footage from warehouse, nearby areas and Manankheda toll plaza. The accused conspired by making duplicate keys and disabling CCTV cameras and stole wheat at night using pickup vehicles, said police.

The conspiracy involved the warehouse manager, the owner’s accountant, watchmen and the buyer of stolen wheat. All five accused, from Daloda, Mandsaur, Ratlam and Ujjain were apprehended. The police team involved in the operation will be rewarded by SP.