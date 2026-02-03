 MP News: PM’s ‘Developed India’ Vision Goes Beyond Economic Growth, Says Union Minister Savitri Thakur
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 09:32 PM IST
Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur addressed the 64th session of the United Nations Commission for Social Development (CSocD) at the UN headquarters in New York on Monday and presented India’s position on social justice, inclusion and sustainable development.

Thakur explained that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the vision of ‘Developed India’ goes beyond economic growth to bring positive changes through social security, equal opportunities, gender equality, and human dignity.

India has made significant progress in women’s empowerment, nutrition, education, health and social security.

Highlighting the Indian philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (the world is one family), she said India is committed to sharing its inclusive development experiences with the global community.

The Dhar-Mhow MP stated that India’s development approach follows the principle of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas’ (Together with all, development for all, trust of all, and efforts of all), ensuring benefits reach the last person in society.

She outlined various schemes and policies implemented by the Indian government for empowering women, children, marginalized communities, persons with disabilities and vulnerable groups.

She concluded that India will continue playing an active role on the UN platform to achieve global social development goals while keeping human welfare central to all efforts.

