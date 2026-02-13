 MP News: PMFME Scheme Helps Neemuch Youth Launch Garlic Unit
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: PMFME Scheme Helps Neemuch Youth Launch Garlic Unit

MP News: PMFME Scheme Helps Neemuch Youth Launch Garlic Unit

His enterprise focuses on separating garlic cloves and grading and packaging them for sale in Ahmedabad and other cities. Garlic is procured directly from farmers through the Neemuch Krishi Upaj Mandi in order to maintain the quality of raw material. The processed and graded garlic cloves are sold at good prices, which generates a steady profit.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 10:27 PM IST
article-image
MP News: PMFME Scheme Helps Neemuch Youth Launch Garlic Unit | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme has transformed the life of young entrepreneur Purabsingh by helping him to establish a garlic processing unit in Neemuch district.

Gaining support from the horticulture department, Purabsingh was able to set up a unit near the Krishi Upaj Mandi in Changera village. To give wings to his entrepreneurial journey, a nationalized bank offered him loan of Rs 30 lakh. Additionally, the horticulture department provided Rs 10 lakh as a subsidy to establish the unit.

His enterprise focuses on separating garlic cloves, grading and packaging them for sale in Ahmedabad and other cities. Garlic is procured directly from farmers through the Neemuch Krishi Upaj Mandi, in order to maintain the quality of raw material. The processed and graded garlic cloves are sold at good prices which generates a steady profit.

Apart from becoming financially self-reliant and regularly repaying his bank loan, Purabsingh also created employment opportunities for 7 to 8 local women.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai Civic Workers Submit Charter Of Demands To Mayor
Navi Mumbai Civic Workers Submit Charter Of Demands To Mayor
Supreme Court Observations On RERA Trigger Calls For Reforms As Experts Cite Delays And Gaps In Homebuyer Protection
Supreme Court Observations On RERA Trigger Calls For Reforms As Experts Cite Delays And Gaps In Homebuyer Protection
Haryana CM Nayab Saini Rebuts AAP Allegations Of 'Operation Lotus', Says Party Trying To Hide Own Failures
Haryana CM Nayab Saini Rebuts AAP Allegations Of 'Operation Lotus', Says Party Trying To Hide Own Failures
BMC Targets Monsoon 2026 For Mahalaxmi Temple Precinct Phase 1 Completion
BMC Targets Monsoon 2026 For Mahalaxmi Temple Precinct Phase 1 Completion
Read Also
MP News: Mhow-Indore-Bhopal Intercity Express Reduced To 18 Coaches From 24; 500 Daily Commuters...
article-image

205 beneficiaries in district: Collector

District collector Himanshu Chandra informed that under the PMFME scheme, 205 beneficiaries in Neemuch district, including 120 in the current financial year alone. The district has emerged as one of the leading performers in the state in implementing the scheme and encouraging youth-led entrepreneurship.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: PMFME Scheme Helps Neemuch Youth Launch Garlic Unit
MP News: PMFME Scheme Helps Neemuch Youth Launch Garlic Unit
Indore News: Another Member Of Drug Supplier Woman’s Gang Held
Indore News: Another Member Of Drug Supplier Woman’s Gang Held
MP News: Bus Transport For College Students In 88 Tribal Blocks, Says Vijay Shah
MP News: Bus Transport For College Students In 88 Tribal Blocks, Says Vijay Shah
MP News: Religious, Cultural Festivities Begin With Jatashankar Kumbh Today
MP News: Religious, Cultural Festivities Begin With Jatashankar Kumbh Today
Indore Special: Roses Are Red, Violets Are Blue-- Here Are Some Best Date-Night Cafes For You
Indore Special: Roses Are Red, Violets Are Blue-- Here Are Some Best Date-Night Cafes For You