MP News: PMFME Scheme Helps Neemuch Youth Launch Garlic Unit

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme has transformed the life of young entrepreneur Purabsingh by helping him to establish a garlic processing unit in Neemuch district.

Gaining support from the horticulture department, Purabsingh was able to set up a unit near the Krishi Upaj Mandi in Changera village. To give wings to his entrepreneurial journey, a nationalized bank offered him loan of Rs 30 lakh. Additionally, the horticulture department provided Rs 10 lakh as a subsidy to establish the unit.

His enterprise focuses on separating garlic cloves, grading and packaging them for sale in Ahmedabad and other cities. Garlic is procured directly from farmers through the Neemuch Krishi Upaj Mandi, in order to maintain the quality of raw material. The processed and graded garlic cloves are sold at good prices which generates a steady profit.

Apart from becoming financially self-reliant and regularly repaying his bank loan, Purabsingh also created employment opportunities for 7 to 8 local women.

205 beneficiaries in district: Collector

District collector Himanshu Chandra informed that under the PMFME scheme, 205 beneficiaries in Neemuch district, including 120 in the current financial year alone. The district has emerged as one of the leading performers in the state in implementing the scheme and encouraging youth-led entrepreneurship.