 MP News: PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya Students Visit Kasrawad Community Health Center
MP News: PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya Students Visit Kasrawad Community Health Center

MP News: PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya Students Visit Kasrawad Community Health Center

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, February 24, 2026, 09:59 AM IST
article-image
MP News: PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya Students Visit Kasrawad CHC | FP Photo

Kasrawad (Madhya Pradesh): Primary students of PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya in Kasrawad visited  the local community health center on Monday, as part of a community engagement activity

organised under the PM SHRI scheme.

During the visit, hospital in-charge Dr Badole explained the various healthcare services available at the centre. Lab Technician Qureshi introduced students to different medical tests, including blood tests and sugar testing, explaining the procedures in simple terms.

Students asked several questions, which were answered by Dr Badole in easy language. In-charge principal CL Joshi spoke to students about the importance of caring for elders at home, basic first aid and CPR awareness.

The visit was supported by school librarian Gopal Gavshinde, primary teacher Ranjeet Kumar, staff nurse Priya Patidar and other teaching staff.

In a separate activity held under the same scheme, sports teacher Dayaram Rajput from Government College, Kasrawad motivated students to plant more trees and contribute to a cleaner and greener surroundings. Senior teacher Rakesh Mohan Ramawat proposed a vote of thanks.

