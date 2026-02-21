 MP News: Playing Loud Music After 10 Pm Costs DJ Operators Police Action
MP News: Playing Loud Music After 10 Pm Costs DJ Operators Police Action

A case under sections related to noise and sound pollution was registered against DJ operators Vijesh and Narendra.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, February 21, 2026, 11:23 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Playing Loud Music After 10 Pm Costs DJ Operators Police Action | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Flouting restrictions against playing loud music after 10 pm during the board examination period turned costly for two DJ operators in Neemuch on Friday night.

Cantonment police raided a party venue, seized the sound system and booked two DJ operators for reportedly playing loud music after 10 pm during a wedding on Friday night in Neemuch’s Shastri Nagar.

The district administration has restricted loud music on DJ sound systems or loudspeakers after 10 pm until the board examinations are over. Despite the directive, the DJ sound systems were found to be playing music at full volume at the wedding, disturbing residents of the area. Fed up with the noise, local residents informed the police.

A case under sections related to noise and sound pollution was registered against DJ operators Vijesh and Narendra. 

SHO Awasthi said that ensuring a peaceful environment for students appearing for board exams is a priority for the police. He made it clear that anyone playing loud music after 10 pm will face seizure of equipment, case registration and arrest.

