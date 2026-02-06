MP News: Pickup Vehicle Carrying Bovine Bones Seized In Jhabua, Driver Detained |

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): A pickup vehicle loaded with bovine bones was intercepted on Thursday at Jail Chauraha in Jhabua city, triggering concerns over illegal transportation of animal remains.

Members of a local group called ‘Jhabua Youth’ stopped the vehicle following a tip-off and later handed it over to police for investigation.

According to information, around Thursday midnight, Jhabua Youth members spotted a pickup vehicle moving suspiciously from the Fulmal crossing towards the city. They followed the vehicle and managed to stop it at Jail Chouraha. Upon inspection, they reportedly found that the pickup vehicle was completely filled with bones. When asked for valid transport documents, the driver produced papers that appeared to be old and questionable.

Among the documents was a work order dated June 2, 2024, allegedly issued by Sitamau Janpad Panchayat and Jaora CEO in the name of one Wasim, a resident of Jaora. Additionally, letters from Sarsod Gaushala (Mandsaur) dated 2019 and permission letters from Gurudev Kamalmuni Chinmayanand Gaushala Lamgiri, Jeevadaya Premi Mandal Gaushala Sailana, and Madhav Gaushala Moyakheda (Jaora) dated December 2025 were found.

However, when Jhabua Youth contacted the president of Madhav Gaushala at around 1.40 am, he allegedly denied issuing any such permission. The gaushala later issued an official statement clarifying that dead cattle are buried as per rules and their bones are never sold.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the vehicle was headed from Jaora to Chhota Udaipur in Gujarat, where the bones were allegedly to be processed into powder. The incident was live-streamed on social media by Jhabua Youth.

Kotwali police reached the spot, seized the vehicle, and detained the driver. Police have launched a probe to identify the owner of the pickup and other details.