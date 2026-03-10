MP News: Panchayat Secretary Suspended For Taking Bribe In Ratlam | Representational Image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Ujjain Lokayukta arrested Satyanarayan Sen, secretary of Kaneri Gram Panchayat in Ratlam district, red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 4,500 at his house in Teja Nagar, Ratlam, at around 8 pm on Monday night. He was suspended with immediate effect.

Sen had allegedly demanded Rs5,000 in exchange for renewing land records, granting building construction permission on Plot No B-41 and converting Plot No 96 in Maa Vindhyavasini Dream City Colony to Gram Panchayat.

The matter came to light when Prem Jaiswar, a Ratlam resident, filed a complaint before the SP, Lokayukta Ujjain, on Feb 18. Jaiswar had purchased two plots in the colony and approached the Gram Panchayat office for the required permissions, where Sen allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000 to complete the work.

After receiving the complaint, the Lokayukta team verified it on Feb 23. When the complaint was found to be true, the team laid a trap to catch the suspect red-handed.

As per the plan, Jaiswar reached Sen's house in Teja Nagar with Rs 4,500. When Sen accepted the money and placed it on the table, the Lokayukta team moved in and arrested him on the spot.

Lokayukta DSP Dineshchandra Patel confirmed the arrest. Inspector Heena Dawar and Head Constable Hitesh Lalawat were also part of the operation. Team guards Shyam Sharma, Sanjeev Kumaria and Israr also played an important role in the trap operation.