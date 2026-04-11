MP News: Over 1,000 Teachers Protest TET Rule In Kasrawad | FP Photo

Kasrawad (Madhya Pradesh): More than 1,000 teachers staged a protest rally on Saturday opposing the mandatory Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) requirement for in-service teachers.

The rally, organised under the banner of Adhyapak Sanyukt Morcha, began from Hospital Garden and passed through major routes before reaching the tehsil office. A memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister was submitted to the Sub-Divisional Officer.

Despite the intense heat, teachers participated in large numbers and raised slogans demanding withdrawal of the decision to make TET compulsory for serving teachers.

The protesters demanded exemption for teachers who have been in service for several years and urged the government to recognise their experience. They said the move would create unnecessary pressure and dissatisfaction among educators.

MLA Sachin Yadav supported the demand and wrote to the Chief Minister seeking reconsideration. District Panchayat president Anubai Tanwar also extended support, urging authorities to provide relief to experienced teachers.

Sardarpur: Around 800 teachers staged a massive rally in Sardarpur on Saturday, demanding cancellation of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) requirement and amendment of the related law through an ordinance in Parliament. The rally was organised under the banner of the Sanyukt Shikshak Morcha.

Teachers said the decision followed a Supreme Court order issued on September 1, 2025, mandating that more than 25 lakh teachers across the country must clear the TET within two years. Many participants said they had already served for 20 to 30 years, and conducting exams at the age of 50–55 was unfair.

The rally began from Ambedkar Square and passed through major town routes before reaching the SDM office, where a memorandum was submitted.

Garoth: Teachers under the Adhyapak–Shikshak Sanyukt Morcha, Garoth block, staged a protest at the tehsil office demanding removal of mandatory Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) requirements. A memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister was submitted to Naib Tehsildar Raghunath Machar. Teachers demanded exemption for non-TET teachers and counting of service tenure from the initial appointment date. They also sought cancellation of recent departmental orders. Leaders warned that if demands are not accepted soon, teachers across the region will stage a protest in Bhopal.

Khachrod: Teachers under the Adhyapak–Shikshak Sanyukt Morcha submitted a memorandum in Khachrod demanding cancellation of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET). A rally was taken out to the sub-divisional office where the memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister was handed over. Teachers urged the state government to file a review petition in the Supreme Court and demanded recognition of seniority from the initial appointment date. Around 200 teachers participated in the demonstration, expressing concern over service-related benefits like pension and gratuity.

Bagh: Teachers staged a rally in Bagh block and submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister opposing the mandatory Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for in-service teachers. The rally began from the rest house and reached the Janpad Panchayat office, where CEO Balram Alawa received the memorandum. Teachers warned of intensified protests, including possible school closures, if demands are ignored. They urged the government to file a review petition in the Supreme Court and cancel recent orders related to mandatory TET examinations.