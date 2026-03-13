MP News: Opium Smuggler Sentenced To 11 Years Of Imprisonment | Representational Image

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A Special Court in Jawad of Neemuch district has sentenced an opium smuggler to 11 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1.25 lakh after finding him guilty of trafficking 7 kg of illegal opium.

Special Judge (NDPS Act) Vinod Kumar Patidar convicted Laxminarayan Patidar (48), son of Saligram Patidar and a resident of Diken village under Ratangarh police station, under Sections 8(C)/18(B) of the NDPS Act.

According to CBN Special Public Prosecutor Sushil Airan, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CBN) cell in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, received a tip-off on May 15, 2025, that the accused was transporting opium on a motorcycle from Ratangarh to Diken.

Acting on the information, a preventive team set up surveillance near Shrimad Bhagwat Gaushala at Barekhan on Ratangarh–Diken road around 1.30 pm. When the accused arrived and tried to turn back after spotting officials, the team intercepted him.

A search of the motorcycle led to the recovery of two plastic bags containing 7 kg of opium from the vehicle’s storage box. The contraband was seized, and the accused was arrested.

During the trial, Special Public Prosecutor Sushil Airan called key witnesses and presented evidence that proved the offence beyond a doubt. Advocates Deepashikha Rawal and Saloni Porwal also assisted in prosecuting the case.