MP News: Officials Review Arrangements For Governor’s Visit | FP Photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): District authorities began preparations for the proposed visit of Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel to Jhabua on March 12.

On Saturday, Collector Neha Meena and SP Shivdayal Singh jointly inspected the helipad site and the Krishi Vigyan Kendra premises where the main programme is scheduled to be held.

During the inspection, the collector directed officials to complete all arrangements within the stipulated time and ensure that the event is organised in accordance with the Governor’s protocol.

She instructed officials to ensure proper cleanliness, barricading, temporary toilets, fire tender, ambulance services and adequate security at the helipad site. Directions were also given to repair and clean the route connecting the helipad to the programme venue and install necessary signages.

The officials also reviewed preparations at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra campus, including stage arrangements, seating for guests, exhibition area, health check-up camp, temporary hospital, drinking water facilities and sanitation arrangements for visitors.

The SP reviewed the security arrangements and instructed officers to maintain strict security, ensure smooth movement of the Governor’s convoy and prepare for the guard of honour as per protocol. Senior district officials were present during the inspection.