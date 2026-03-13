MP News: Officers Trained On Increasing Productivity Of Soybean & Wheat Crops |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Officers of the State Agriculture Department were given training on ways to increase the productivity of soybean and wheat in the Malwa and Nimar regions of the state.

The city-based National Soybean Research Institute organised a officers’ training programme titled Technology for Increasing the Productivity of Soybean–Wheat Cropping System in Malwa and Nimar Regions of Madhya Pradesh from March 11 to March 12. The programme was attended by 27 officials from 14 districts of the Malwa and Nimar regions.

During the training programme, scientists from the National Soybean Research Institute and the Regional Wheat Research Centre, Indore, discussed various aspects of soybean-based cropping systems. These included improved varieties of soybean and wheat, agronomic practices, methods of cultivation, pest and disease management, and marketing and value addition of soybean and wheat to increase farmers’ income.

Under the guidance of food technology specialist Dr Neha Pandey at the institute’s Agri Business Centre, a live demonstration of soy-based food items such as soy milk, tofu, namkeen, soy buttermilk, sev, soy cookies and ready-to-eat soy upma and soy halwa was organised.

In another session, Dr BU Dupare discussed the use of the institute’s social media platforms in promoting soybean production and processing techniques. Dr Vishal Thorat presented the economic analysis of soybean cultivation, while Dr Sanjiv Kumar interacted with participants on emerging diseases such as anthracnose, Rhizoctonia aerial blight and yellow mosaic virus, and their management.