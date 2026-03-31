MP News: NTPC Khargone Marks 11th Foundation Day | FP Photo

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): NTPC Khargone celebrated its 11th Raising Day with warmth and energy on Tuesday. The day began with a flag-hoisting ceremony, bringing employees and their families together in a festive mood.

A prize distribution event honoured winners of the Hindi Swarachit Poems Competition. Employees who contributed to the Rang-e-Nimar Mela also received appreciation letters for their efforts.

The gathering then enjoyed a cake-cutting ceremony and a balloon release. Mohan V, BUH Khargone, addressed the crowd and spoke about the station’s progress over the years, thanking all staff for their hard work and team spirit.

The day also had a strong community focus. Under its CSR programme, NTPC Khargone donated school furniture worth around Rs 17.38 lakh to three local schools: Dalchi Middle School, Nuruphalya Government School and Selda Government School.

The items included chairs, tables, almirahs and benches to help improve the learning environment for students.

Play equipment was also handed over to children of Nanhe Kadam from PAVs, giving them better tools for learning and play.

The 11th Raising Day was a blend of internal celebration and support for the local community, showing that NTPC Khargone cares as much about the people around it as it does about its own growth.