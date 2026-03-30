Indore News: CAs Discuss On AI, Risks In Bank Audit At National Conference

Indore News: CAs Discuss AI, Risks In Bank Audit At National Conference | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chartered accountants discussed the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in banking audit at a two-day National Conference on Bank Audit. The discussions also covered practical aspects of audits and the challenges and risks involved in agricultural loans.

The conference was organised by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), Indore Branch (CIRC), under the aegis of the Professional Development Committee. Experts from across the country provided guidance on the latest circulars, risks, practical approaches and technical aspects related to bank audits.

On the first day, CA Shreyas Dharkar spoke on the usefulness of artificial intelligence in banking audits during a session titled AI as Your Financial Watchdog. CA Shweta Jain, Regional Council Member from Mumbai, presented a practical perspective on bank audits in light of recent circulars. In the final technical session, CA Rajiv Gupta from Meerut discussed the challenges, risks and practical aspects of auditing agricultural loans.

On the second day, CA Rohit Porwal from Surat explained key reporting areas of LFAR in bank audit. CA Atul Bheda from Mumbai, former director of Yes Bank, outlined key aspects of ensuring quality and compliance through audit planning and documentation.

The conference concluded with a panel discussion in which CA Santosh Deshmukh, CA Tanmay Rajurkar, CA SR Totla and CA Milind Nyati shared their views on the future of bank audits, technology and the evolving regulatory landscape.

Programme Director and Central Council Member CA Pankaj Shah said the conference proved useful for members ahead of the bank audit season. Indore Branch President CA Samkit Bhandari, Vice President Milind Wadhwani, Secretary CA Narayan Somani, Treasurer Megha Jain and SICASA President Lavish Tated said such national-level events provide members with updated information and contribute to quality bank audits.

Session chairpersons CA Gagan Jhanwar, CA Sheetal Jain, CA Rakesh Bhavsar, CA Manoj Gupta and CA Anil Kamal Garg conducted the sessions as scheduled. The Indore branch also set up a ‘Kids Room’, an initiative appreciated by participants, particularly women, who used the facility in large numbers.