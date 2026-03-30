Indore News: Man Arrested While Carrying 11 Boxes Of Liquor In Car Illegally

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Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested a car driver while he was reportedly carrying about 108 litres of liquor illegally in the Lasudia area on Sunday. The car was also seized by the police.

According to the police, a tip-off was received that a man was carrying liquor in a car illegally near the Kelod Hala area. A team from the Lasudia police station immediately arrived at the scene and surrounded the suspected vehicle.

The driver was identified as Shubham of Sanwer tehsil. During the search, police found eight boxes of country liquor and three boxes of beer cans inside the car. When asked, the suspect failed to produce any valid licence or permit for transporting the liquor.

The police seized the liquor and the car and registered a case against the suspect under Section 34(2) of the Madhya Pradesh Excise Act, 1915. He was taken into custody, and further investigation is underway.

Officials said that the suspect is being questioned to find out the source of the illegal liquor and whether more people are involved in the network.