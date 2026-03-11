MP News: Notices Issued To Anganwadi Staff During Review Meeting In Khargone | Representative Image

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): District Programme Officer of the Women and Child Development Department Sanjay Bhardwaj conducted a review meeting of departmental schemes at the Bhagwanpura project in Khargone district on Tuesday.

During the meeting, officials reviewed the functioning of anganwadi centres and assessed the implementation of key schemes, including the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana and the Ladli Laxmi Yojana.

Issues related to supplementary nutrition distribution, pre-school education and malnutrition management were also discussed in detail.

During the review, notices were issued to all anganwadi workers of the Sirvel sector for negligence in departmental work.

Show-cause notices were also served on three sector supervisors — Bindu Gore of Sirvel, Mamta Chauhan of Pipaljhopa and Anita Jadhav of Bhagyapur, for failing to meet targets under the Ladli Laxmi Yojana and the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana and for alleged laxity in their duties.

Bhardwaj also sensitised anganwadi workers and women from self-help groups about the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Mission Vatsalya, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and the prevention of child marriage.

Anganwadi workers who performed outstanding work were honoured during the programme.