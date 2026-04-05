MP News: Notices Issued For Illegal Fertiliser Distribution In Mandsaur | Representative Image

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration has issued show-cause notices to MP Agro, several cooperative societies and three private fertiliser firms after they were found distributing chemical fertilisers in violation of norms. Around 45 metric tons of fertiliser were reportedly distributed through an unauthorised system.

Deputy director of agriculture Ravindra Modi said that from April 1, all fertiliser distribution must be carried out through the e-development system. Despite clear instructions, the entities continued using POS machines on the IFMS portal, violating prescribed rules.

MP Agro Mandsaur distributed one metric ton of urea through the wrong portal. Cooperative Society Khajuri Nag distributed 18 metric tons of urea, while Cooperative Society Santalkhedi distributed one metric ton of DAP and three metric tons of SSP via the IFMS portal. Among private firms, Ankur Khad Bhandar, Kisan Krishi Bazar and Shri Ram Agro Agency each distributed one to two metric tons of urea against norms.

All violators have been asked to submit their explanation within three days. If found unsatisfactory, action will be taken under the Fertiliser Control Order, 1985, including possible suspension or cancellation of licences.