 MP News: Nimbark Gate Inauguration To Enhance Sendhwa’s Identity
FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, January 04, 2026, 10:27 AM IST
article-image
MP News: Nimbark Gate Inauguration To Enhance Sendhwa’s Identity | FP Photo

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): The “Nimbark Gate,” constructed at a cost of nearly Rs 1 crore, will be inaugurated tomorrow by Nimbarkacharya Shri Shri Ji Maharaj Shri Shyamsharan Devacharya of Salemabad at 12:15 pm.

The grand entrance gate has been built on the old AB Road near the Chhoti Bijasan Peepaldhar area and marks a major step toward enhancing the cultural identity.

article-image

According to the municipal council, the project is part of a larger urban beautification plan aimed at strengthening Sendhwa’s visual appeal and heritage through landmark gateways on key routes. Following the council’s proposal and directions of Municipal Council President Basanti Bai Yadav, the structure was completed and named “Nimbark Gate” in honour of the revered saint of the Nimbarkacharya tradition.

The inauguration coincides with the sacred Nikunj Pravesh Tithi of Nimbarkacharya Peethadhishwar Shri Radhasarveshwar Sharan Devacharya. The gate features modern decorative lighting which will enhance its grandeur at night.

Prior to the event, Chief Municipal Officer Madhu Chaudhary, former council president Arun Chaudhary, and other officials inspected the site and reviewed arrangements. Enthusiasm is high among residents, who see the gate as a symbol of faith, culture and development.

