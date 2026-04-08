MP News: NHRC Seeks Report On Monalisa Marriage; POCSO Action Possible |

Maheshwar (Madhya Pradesh): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to SP Ravindra Verma, seeking a detailed report within seven days in connection with the marriage controversy involving Maheshwar resident Monalisa.

The matter has drawn attention following complaints alleging irregularities related to the girl’s age and the circumstances of the marriage, which reportedly took place in Kerala.

The commission bench, headed by member Priyank Kanoongo, took cognisance of the complaint under the provisions of the Human Rights Protection Act. Authorities in Madhya Pradesh and Kerala have been directed to coordinate and conduct a thorough inquiry into the allegations.

According to the complaint, the dispute centres on claims that the girl may have been a minor at the time of marriage, as earlier viral videos allegedly suggested her age to be around 16 years. Concerns have also been raised about the authenticity of age-related documents submitted during the marriage process.

The commission stated that if the girl is found to be a minor, authorities must take action under the POCSO Act and the Child Marriage Prohibition Act, while ensuring her safety and proper counselling.