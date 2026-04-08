MP News: NHRC Seeks Report From Khargone SP On 'Minor' Girl's Marriage

NHRC | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has asked the Khargone SP Ravindra Verma to present a detailed report on the age and marriage of a girl, officials said. The girl from Maheshwar, Monalisa, became famous during the Mahakumbh Mela 2025.

In a video message, Monalisa declared she was 16 years old, yet she got married recently. The marriage between Monalisa and Farman Khan took place on March 11 at the Arumanur Nainar Deva Temple in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

The complainant claimed that despite being a minor, the girl was married off. The complaint also raised concerns that her age-related documents might be forged or incorrectly submitted. Furthermore, the marriage raised suspicions of coercion, undue influence, or misinterpretation, highlighting that the matter could involve exploitation or concealment of identity.

The complainant has sought a detailed investigation into all submitted documents, verification of the issuing authorities, and an examination of whether the marriage was consensual. Officials have been asked to investigate the age of the girl. If found to be a minor, a case will be registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and action will be taken under sections of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.

The commission bench, headed by member Priyank Kanoongo, took cognisance of the complaint under the provisions of the Human Rights Protection Act.

Measures will also be taken for her safety, counselling, and rehabilitation. The complainant has further requested the commission to coordinate with the DGP and chief secretary of Kerala and Madhya Pradesh regarding the issue.