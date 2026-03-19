MP News: Filmmaker Sanoj Mishra Claims Monalisa’s Husband Have Connection With Popular Front Of India; Demands Inquiry |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Filmmaker Sanoj Mishra said Monalisa - the "viral girl" of the Prayagraj Mahakumbh - was a minor and her marriage was invalid. He also demanded an inquiry into the past of her hubby Farman Khan claiming that he might have a PFI connection.

Mishra was in the city on Thursday along with Monalisa's family to meet with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and demanded an investigation.

About his meeting with the Chief Minister, Mishra told media persons that the central point of our discussion is the fact that the girl is a minor. The entire spectacle that unfolded after taking her to Kerala constitutes a grave crime. We have demanded that the administration conduct an investigation based on medical grounds.

He said the government of Kerala, local individuals, and organisations affiliated with the PFI, all of them have colluded to orchestrate this incident. “I have demanded that the authorities investigate this matter specifically from the angle of the PFI. Furthermore, it must be medically ascertained whether or not the girl is a minor, given that all her documents are forged,”he said, adding that “I am receiving full cooperation from the administration.



Khargone MP Gajendra Patel alleges Love Jihad

A political row has erupted over the wedding of ‘Kumbh Mela viral girl’ Monalisa with Farman Khan. An MP from Khargone, Gajendra Patel, said Monalisa had fallen prey to Love Jihad. He lives near Maheshwar in the Khargone district of the state.

According to Patel, Farman lives in Uttar Pradesh and Monalisa in Madhya Pradesh, but they got married in Kerala.

The Kerala government and PFI played an important role in the conspiracy, he said, adding that a minister from Kerala and an MLA also participated in the ceremony.

Monalisa was lured to Kerala on the pretext of the shooting of a film, and her father was pushed out of a police station in the state, Patel said.

The family members of Monalisa met Patel and demanded he provide justice to them. Patel said he would discuss the issue with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, demanding a high-level probe into the incident.

He said Monalisa should think about her family, and the Hindu girls should keep away from Love Jihad.

According to Patel, once Monalisa returns to the state, several things will come to light.