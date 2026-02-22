 MP News: Neemuch Records 507 Vultures In 3-Day Winter Census
FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, February 22, 2026, 09:45 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Neemuch Records 507 Vultures In 3-Day Winter Census | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A three-day winter vulture census conducted across the Neemuch district from February 20 to 22, recorded presence of a total of 507 vultures.

The census was carried out under the guidance of Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) SK Atode and led by SDO Forest Dashrath Akhand. Notably, this year's count was recorded digitally through an app for the first time. This marked a significant step in modernising wildlife monitoring.

Deputy Divisional Forest Officer Dashrath Akhand said that vultures, being natural scavengers, had once faced near-extinction due to widespread use of the painkiller diclofenac in livestock. “Thanks to consistent conservation measures, their population has been recovering steadily year on year,” he added.

The survey covered the Neemuch, Manasa, Rampura, Jawad and Ratangarh forest ranges and surrounding revenue areas. Three of the seven vulture species found in the state including the White Egyptian Vulture, the White-backed White-rumped Vulture and the Indian Long-billed Vulture were recorded.

The census strictly counted only vultures perched on trees or rocks between sunrise and 9 am and flying vultures were excluded.

Data was collected on parameters including species, age group, habitat, nesting activity, feeding behaviour and proximity to water bodies.

Forest staff, rangers, retired zoology professor Dr Sadhna Sewak, local volunteers, students and wildlife enthusiasts from across the district participated in the census.

