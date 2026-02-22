 Indore News: Save Water Mini-Marathon Sees Huge Participation, Thousands Run For A Cause -- VIDEO
Over 5,000 people gathered at Free Press premises in Indore for the ‘Save Water Mini-Marathon’, spreading awareness about water conservation. Participants of all ages ran with enthusiasm, turning the event into a powerful movement for change. Director Incharge Pravin Nagar thanked volunteers, sponsors, and citizens for making the marathon a grand success.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, February 22, 2026, 09:43 AM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Before even the sun rose high in the sky, Indoreans were already awake - not for work, not for routine, but for a cause.

With running shoes tied and spirits high, over 5k enthusiastic people gathered at the Free Press, Indore’s premises on Sunday morning.

All of them had one simple message in their hearts - Save Water. The streets turned into a wave of energy as young and old ran side by side, proving that the city is still young and alive.

The ‘Save Water Mini-Marathon’ was not just a race - it was a movement, a morning filled with hope, unity and determination.

Free Press’s annual ‘Save Water Mini-Marathon’, was held successfully with great enthusiasm and energy. The event witnessed an overwhelming response from not just Indore but across Central India.

Participants from different age groups and walks of life took part in the marathon, making it one of the biggest editions so far.

From students and working professionals to senior citizens, the city came together to support the important cause of water conservation.

Participants ran not just for fitness, but to spread awareness about saving water and protecting natural resources.

Free Press Director Incharge Pravin Nagar expressed happiness over the massive turnout and thanked everyone for their support.

The organisers appreciated the cooperation of volunteers, sponsors, and participants who made the event a grand success.

1st Prize: Naveen Chouhan

2nd Prize: Tanmay Chouhan

3rd Prize: Vishal Kaushal

Consolation 1: Mahesh

Consolation 2: Pradeep

Consolation 3: Dilip

1st Prize: Parvati Bhuriya

2nd Prize: Manisha Dudve

3rd Prize: Nirmala Bamniya

Consolation 1: Prachi Padiyar

Consolation 2: Archita Chouhan

Consolation 3: Varsha Tekam

1st Prize: Anokhilal Verma

2nd Prize: Brijendra Chabra

Consolation 1: Sanjay Singh Chouhan

Consolation 2: Mahendra Sharma

Consolation 3: Karuna Borkar

1st Prize:: Krishna Bavaskar

2nd Prize: Preetish Jamod

Consolation 1: Richa Tripathi

Consolation 2: Keshav Choithlani

Consolation 3: Yuvan Chodhary

