Indore News: Save Water Mini-Marathon Sees Huge Participation, Thousands Run For A Cause -- VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Before even the sun rose high in the sky, Indoreans were already awake - not for work, not for routine, but for a cause.
With running shoes tied and spirits high, over 5k enthusiastic people gathered at the Free Press, Indore’s premises on Sunday morning.
All of them had one simple message in their hearts - Save Water. The streets turned into a wave of energy as young and old ran side by side, proving that the city is still young and alive.
The ‘Save Water Mini-Marathon’ was not just a race - it was a movement, a morning filled with hope, unity and determination.
Free Press’s annual ‘Save Water Mini-Marathon’, was held successfully with great enthusiasm and energy. The event witnessed an overwhelming response from not just Indore but across Central India.
Participants from different age groups and walks of life took part in the marathon, making it one of the biggest editions so far.
From students and working professionals to senior citizens, the city came together to support the important cause of water conservation.
Participants ran not just for fitness, but to spread awareness about saving water and protecting natural resources.
Free Press Director Incharge Pravin Nagar expressed happiness over the massive turnout and thanked everyone for their support.
The organisers appreciated the cooperation of volunteers, sponsors, and participants who made the event a grand success.
1st Prize: Naveen Chouhan
2nd Prize: Tanmay Chouhan
3rd Prize: Vishal Kaushal
Consolation 1: Mahesh
Consolation 2: Pradeep
Consolation 3: Dilip
1st Prize: Parvati Bhuriya
2nd Prize: Manisha Dudve
3rd Prize: Nirmala Bamniya
Consolation 1: Prachi Padiyar
Consolation 2: Archita Chouhan
Consolation 3: Varsha Tekam
1st Prize: Anokhilal Verma
2nd Prize: Brijendra Chabra
Consolation 1: Sanjay Singh Chouhan
Consolation 2: Mahendra Sharma
Consolation 3: Karuna Borkar
1st Prize:: Krishna Bavaskar
2nd Prize: Preetish Jamod
Consolation 1: Richa Tripathi
Consolation 2: Keshav Choithlani
Consolation 3: Yuvan Chodhary