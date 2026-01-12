 MP News: Neemuch Police Smash Ganja Empire By Destroying 22 Quintals In A Month
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Neemuch Police Smash Ganja Empire By Destroying 22 Quintals In A Month

MP News: Neemuch Police Smash Ganja Empire By Destroying 22 Quintals In A Month

Neemuch police have busted large-scale illegal cannabis farming, destroying over 22 quintals of ganja worth about Rs 1.21 crore in five operations within a month. Cannabis plants were secretly grown in forest and plateau areas, hidden among crops. Police used drones and informers, registered NDPS Act cases against landowners, and vowed to continue the crackdown.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 11:44 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Neemuch Police Smash Ganja Empire By Destroying 22 Quintals In A Month |

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Neemuch district police have launched a major campaign against illegal drug farming. In the past month, they destroyed over 22 quintals of cannabis plants worth about Rs 1.21 crore in five operations.

After problems with opium and poppy husk abuse, the district is now facing cannabis addiction. Police are taking strong steps to stop this growing threat.

The operations took place in Kukdeshwar and Rampura police station areas. Farmers were secretly growing cannabis in forests and plateau lands. They hid the plants among regular crops like wheat, mustard and basil to avoid getting caught. Police are now watching these areas closely using drones and local informers.

Details of the seizures:

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh News: UPESSC Set To Launch E-Requisition Portal, Paving Way For Recruitment To 24,000 Teaching Posts
Uttar Pradesh News: UPESSC Set To Launch E-Requisition Portal, Paving Way For Recruitment To 24,000 Teaching Posts
Uttar Pradesh News: Sambhal Police Attach ₹11.89 Crore Assets Of Inter-State Gang Linked To Multi Crore Insurance Fraud
Uttar Pradesh News: Sambhal Police Attach ₹11.89 Crore Assets Of Inter-State Gang Linked To Multi Crore Insurance Fraud
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Uddhav And Raj Thackeray Slam State Govt Over Forest Land Diversion And Vote-Buying Allegations
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Uddhav And Raj Thackeray Slam State Govt Over Forest Land Diversion And Vote-Buying Allegations
Mumbai Serial Blasts Convict Abu Salem Asked By Supreme Court To Substantiate 25-Year Jail Claim
Mumbai Serial Blasts Convict Abu Salem Asked By Supreme Court To Substantiate 25-Year Jail Claim

December 5: Officers found 15,000 plants weighing 3.25 quintals in Kukdeshwar area. December 22: They seized 10,000 plants weighing 3.12 quintals. December 25: Another 8,000 plants weighing 1.28 quintals were discovered. January 10: Police found 5,000 plants weighing 3.20 quintals in Rampura area. January 11: A big haul of 20,000 plants weighing 11.25 quintals was seized from two locations in Rampura.

Read Also
MP News: STF’s 14-Hour Chase Nets 600Kg Ganja In Anuppur
article-image

In just two days, police recovered 14 quintals from Rampura alone, proving large-scale illegal farming was happening. Police are now filing cases against landowners under the NDPS Act, not just labourers.

SP Ankit Jaiswal is directing this operation. Police promise their fight against drugs will continue and no drug trafficker will be spared.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

From Joyous Skies To Fatal Strings: Chinese Manjha Horror Haunts Indore

From Joyous Skies To Fatal Strings: Chinese Manjha Horror Haunts Indore

MP News: Now, Lok Path 2.0 App To Warn Commuters About Black Spots

MP News: Now, Lok Path 2.0 App To Warn Commuters About Black Spots

Death Of Bala Bachchan’s Daughter In Indore Car Crash: Victims Attempted To Dial 112 After Fatal...

Death Of Bala Bachchan’s Daughter In Indore Car Crash: Victims Attempted To Dial 112 After Fatal...

MP News: MPBSE Revises Class 10, 12 Exam Schedule; Hindi, Urdu, Marathi Papers Shifted To March

MP News: MPBSE Revises Class 10, 12 Exam Schedule; Hindi, Urdu, Marathi Papers Shifted To March

MP News: ACS Declines To Accept Minutes Of CM Mohan Yadav’s Meet

MP News: ACS Declines To Accept Minutes Of CM Mohan Yadav’s Meet