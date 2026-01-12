MP News: Neemuch Police Smash Ganja Empire By Destroying 22 Quintals In A Month |

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Neemuch district police have launched a major campaign against illegal drug farming. In the past month, they destroyed over 22 quintals of cannabis plants worth about Rs 1.21 crore in five operations.

After problems with opium and poppy husk abuse, the district is now facing cannabis addiction. Police are taking strong steps to stop this growing threat.

The operations took place in Kukdeshwar and Rampura police station areas. Farmers were secretly growing cannabis in forests and plateau lands. They hid the plants among regular crops like wheat, mustard and basil to avoid getting caught. Police are now watching these areas closely using drones and local informers.

Details of the seizures:

December 5: Officers found 15,000 plants weighing 3.25 quintals in Kukdeshwar area. December 22: They seized 10,000 plants weighing 3.12 quintals. December 25: Another 8,000 plants weighing 1.28 quintals were discovered. January 10: Police found 5,000 plants weighing 3.20 quintals in Rampura area. January 11: A big haul of 20,000 plants weighing 11.25 quintals was seized from two locations in Rampura.

In just two days, police recovered 14 quintals from Rampura alone, proving large-scale illegal farming was happening. Police are now filing cases against landowners under the NDPS Act, not just labourers.

SP Ankit Jaiswal is directing this operation. Police promise their fight against drugs will continue and no drug trafficker will be spared.