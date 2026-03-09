MP News: Need For Continuous Efforts To Ensure Public Safety; Barwani SP | FP Photo

Pansemal/Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): Superintendent of Police Padmvilochan Shukla visited the Pansemal police station on Monday during his district tour and interacted with police personnel and local media, emphasising the need for continuous efforts to ensure the welfare and safety of the public.

Speaking to the media, SP Shukla said that under the guidance of senior officials, he is visiting different police stations across the Barwani district to understand the geographical conditions and review the functioning of the police force. He added that strengthening coordination with the public and ensuring prompt resolution of their problems would remain a priority.

During the visit, the SP also reviewed the working of the police station and interacted with staff members, taking necessary information about local law and order conditions. He assured that the police department would work proactively to address public concerns and improve policing in the region.

SP Shukla reached Pansemal via Pati and Khetia as part of his inspection tour. Discussions were also held with media representatives regarding local issues, including the functioning of the SDOP office and the appointment of a woman police officer.

SDOP Barwani Dinesh Chauhan, SDOP Ayush Alawa, Pansemal police station in-charge Mansharam Wagen and other police personnel were present during the visit.