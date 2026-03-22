MP News: NDPS Row; Community Alleges False Implication | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The NDPS operation carried out by the Narcotics Wing in Neemuch on March 20 has sparked a sharp backlash.

The Vishwakarma Jangid (Suthar) community has questioned the entire operation and submitted a memorandum to local authorities, addressing the DGP, demanding a high-level, impartial inquiry on Sunday.

The community alleges that names initially linked to the case were quietly dropped and that Niranjan Suthar, a resident of Neemuch city, was added as an accused in their place.

They claim Niranjan is innocent and was deliberately framed by individuals named Nikhil, Pawan and Aryan to protect themselves.

The community says Niranjan was called out of his shop by the accused and taken away with them and that video footage of this sequence exists. They have demanded that the administration review this footage before drawing any conclusions.

Copies of the memorandum were sent to the Governor, CM, collector and SP. The community has warned that if no action is taken, it will resort to open protest. Narcotics Wing inspector Tejendra Singh Sengar did not respond to calls seeking comment.