 MP News: Naresh Singh Takes Over As Acting CMD Of Nepa Limited
FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 10:35 PM IST
article-image
Nepanagar (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) Assistant General Manager (AGM) Naresh Singh has been appointed as Acting Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD) of Nepa Limited, Asia’s first newsprint manufacturing mill.

BHEL Executive Director M Sridhar issued the orders on Thursday. Singh will continue to handle his responsibilities as BHEL AGM along with his additional charge as CMD of Nepa Ltd. This is the first time a technical officer has been appointed CMD instead of a former Army officer.

Notably, Nepa Limited has had two CMDs in the past 24 months, but production has yet to restart. Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC)state secretary Lalchand Patel demanded immediate resumption of paper production by arranging adequate raw materials.

