MP News: MP Village Imposes ₹500 Fine Or One-Hour Duty To Curb Abusive Language | Representative Image

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a unique initiative to promote respectful behaviour, Borsar village in Burhanpur district has introduced a rule imposing a Rs 500 fine or one hour of mandatory cleaning duty for using abusive language.

The decision was taken unanimously by the gram panchayat, with posters announcing the rule displayed across the village to ensure awareness among residents.

Deputy sarpanch Vinod Shinde said the move aims to curb the widespread use of derogatory language among both children and adults. “Earlier, people frequently used offensive words. Now, anyone found doing so must either pay Rs 500 or perform one hour of cleaning work in the village,” he said.

According to Shinde, the initiative has already started showing positive results, with residents becoming more mindful of their language in public spaces.

A local resident, Jayshree, said the rule has significantly improved the environment. “People now avoid using abusive language due to the penalty. Earlier, children would use such words casually despite repeated warnings,” she said.

Ashwin Patil, a villager, said the campaign, titled Abuse-Free Village, was introduced following concerns over children using abusive words and the role of such language in escalating disputes.

He said the idea was discussed with the sarpanch and deputy sarpanch before being formally adopted by the gram panchayat, with residents also taking a pledge to support the initiative. A circular regarding the rule has also been issued by the panchayat to formalise its implementation.