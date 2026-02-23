Indore News: MP To Be Reshaped Through 3Ts " Temples, Technology And Tourism," Says CM Mohan Yadav | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Sunday that Madhya Pradesh is being reshaped with a development model centred on temples, technology and tourism, positioning religious institutions as key drivers of employment and economic growth.

Speaking in Indore, the CM said the state government is consistently working to generate new employment opportunities across sectors. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, both the central and state governments are promoting new technology, infrastructure and industry.

Recent budgetary measures have been designed to accelerate growth in every sector, he added.

Yadav said the state is set to emerge as a major hub for religious tourism and pilgrimage. He noted that temples have traditionally been centres of faith and devotion, but their financial and administrative potential can also play a crucial role in job creation.

Following the prime minister's 2022 visit, Ujjain has developed into one of the country s largest religious tourism centres. On similar lines, prominent religious sites such as Omkareshwar, Maihar s Temple, Rajaram Lok, Orchha and Salkanpur are also being developed.

The Chief Minister said the state is developing 13 new loks (religious and cultural precincts) and is rapidly adopting digital and AI-based technologies. He added that the state will also grow into a major centre for health tourism in the coming years.

To professionalise temple administration, the government has decided to introduce academic courses in temple management in collaboration with universities.

These courses will cover financial management, administration, security, religious rituals and promotion of art and fine arts. Idol-making and sculpture will be encouraged within the state to generate local employment. As part of this initiative, fibre idols at the Mahakal temple are being replaced with stone and metal idols, creating work opportunities for artisans and craftsmen.

Yadav said Vikram University has already begun offering temple management courses, diplomas, and postgraduate diplomas, combining theoretical knowledge with practical training to make temple management more professional and employment-oriented.

During his visit, the CM met BJP leader Bindu Chauhan at a hospital after she was injured in stone-pelting during a protest near Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday.

Yadav pays tributes to Vinod Agrawal's wife.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday expressed his deep condolences on the demise of Neena Devi Agrawal, wife of Indore-based industrialist Vinod Agrawal.

The CM reached the Agrawal family residence at Chameli Park, where he paid floral tributes to the departed soul by offering flowers at her photograph. He extended his sympathies to the bereaved family and offered words of solace during the moment of grief.