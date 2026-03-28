MP News: MP Of Khargone-Barwani Lok Sabha constituency Seeks Relief For Teachers On TET Norms | Representative Image

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Gajendra Singh Patel, MP from the Khargone-Barwani Lok Sabha constituency, raised the issue of mandatory Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) norms in the Lok Sabha and urged the Central Government to reconsider the requirement in the interest of teachers in Madhya Pradesh.

Raising the matter during Zero Hour, Patel said that while TET has been made mandatory for primary and secondary teachers following Supreme Court directives, many teachers were appointed before the enactment of the Right to Education Act, 2009, when no such requirement existed.

He said these appointments were valid under the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) norms in force at the time and that the teachers have been serving continuously for several years. The mandatory TET requirement, he added, is creating practical difficulties and affecting their morale.

Patel urged the Central Government to take a sympathetic view and grant relief to such teachers, taking into account their experience and long service.

The issue has also found support among other elected representatives, while teacher organisations have submitted representations raising similar demands.