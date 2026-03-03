MP News: Mos Stresses On Timely Assistance Under PM Rahat Scheme | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Calling road safety a priority, Union Minister of State Savitri Thakur directed officials to ensure timely assistance under the PM Rahat (cashless) scheme to ensure that the maximum number of people can get benefits of the scheme.

Under the scheme, accident victims can get cashless treatment of up to Rs 1.5 lakh.

She gave the directive while chairing a district-level road safety committee meeting on Monday in Dhar district. The meeting was convened to review measures for prevention of road accidents, strengthening of traffic systems and effective implementation of road safety schemes.

She directed for the immediate remedial action at newly identified black spots in the district. Officials informed that repairs have been completed at five previously identified locations. Nine new black spots have been identified, increasing the total from 14 to 18.

Thakur stressed on wider publicity of the PM Rahat (cashless) scheme. Pending cases under the Raahveer Scheme and hit-and-run incidents were also reviewed for speedy resolution.

Collector Priyank Mishra and SP Mayank Awasthi, along with departmental officials, attended the meeting.