MP News: Monkey On Biting Spree Captured After Injuring Five | Representational Image

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): A monkey who had been wreaking havoc for residents of Officers’ Colony in Dhar district’s Badnawar for the past two days and attacked five persons, including a naib tehsildar, was finally captured by forest officials on Saturday.

According to officials, the monkey first attacked a local resident identified as Vijay before biting Naib Tehsildar Sahdev. More and PWD officer Sanjay Jain along with others.

More sustained serious injuries to his hand and was initially treated at the Badnawar civil hospital before being referred to Ratlam for further treatment.

The other injured persons were given medical care at the local hospital.

Forest officials said the monkey had been creating panic in the area since Thursday and had attacked several residents. Following the incidents, a forest department team launched an operation to capture the animal.

Deputy Ranger Vikram Singh Ninama said the monkey was eventually lured into a cage using bananas and captured after a nearly two-hour effort.

Officials said the animal will now be shifted to a safe location to prevent further incidents.