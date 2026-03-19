MP News: MLAs In Maheshwar Meet SP, Seek Cancellation Of Kumbh Fame Monalisa’s Passport Over Alleged 'Love Jihad' | X / PTI

Maheshwar (Madhya Pradesh): A controversy has emerged around Monalisa, a young woman from Maheshwar who gained national attention as the “viral girl” for her simplicity while selling garlands and rudraksha beads during the Prayagraj Mahakumbh.

Maheshwar MLA Rajkumar Mev, Barwaha MLA Sachin Birla and BJP district president Nanda Brahmane met Superintendent of Police Ravindra Verma on Thursday and raised serious concerns over the matter.

The delegation stated that the issue goes beyond a marriage and involves allegations related to “love jihad” and possible anti-national activities.

According to the sequence of events presented, film director Saroj Mishra selected Monalisa as the lead actor for his film The Diary of Manipur. Family members alleged that Farman Khan from Uttar Pradesh lured her with promises of major film roles.

They alleged that Khan took Monalisa to Kerala, where her father Jaisingh Bhosale faced intimidation and threats before being forced to leave. The family further alleged that individuals coerced her into a temple marriage ceremony.

Mev and Birla submitted a formal request to the SP, citing reports that preparations were underway to send Monalisa to Syria. They demanded immediate cancellation of her passport, an investigation into alleged forged documents used to obtain it and action against temple authorities who allowed the ceremony.

The family claimed that Monalisa is a minor, which would render the marriage illegal.

SP Ravindra Verma said police are examining all aspects of the case and will take strict legal action based on evidence.