MP News: MLA Parihar Sponsors Wedding Of Poor Family |

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Neemuch MLA Dilip Singh Parihar stepped forward to take responsibility for the wedding of a family struggling financially from Jamuniya Khurd village on Friday.

The act drew appreciation from locals, who praised the MLA for extending help beyond political responsibilities.

According to villagers, the marriage of Jyoti, granddaughter of Bhanwarlal Kharol, had been arranged but the family was facing serious financial constraints. In a situation of distress, Bhanwarlal approached MLA Parihar and explained the situation. Responding promptly, the MLA assured the family that he would personally oversee the entire wedding ceremony.

Last Thursday, Parihar visited Jamuniya Khurd and supervised the wedding preparations himself. The MLA shared that his own family had once faced financial hardships, which motivated him to help those in need.

During the ceremony, Parihar performed traditional rituals, including the ceremonial welcome of the groom, and presented essential household items to the newlywed couple. He also arranged food and hospitality for the wedding guests.