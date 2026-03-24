 MP News: MLA Neena Verma Launches Harit Vikas Udyan In Dhar; Eco Park Features 12,000 Indigenous Plants
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MP News: MLA Neena Verma Launches Harit Vikas Udyan In Dhar; Eco Park Features 12,000 Indigenous Plants

MLA Neena Verma inaugurated Harit Vikas Udyan near Bagdun Pond, Pithampur, an eco-park featuring over 12,000 indigenous plants. Implemented by World Vision India with Hyundai Mobis and the municipality, the 1.5-acre park includes walking paths, solar lighting, and green lawns. Students joined sapling drives, while authorities declared the area plastic-free to promote sustainability.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, March 24, 2026, 11:19 PM IST
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MP News: MLA Neena Verma Launches Harit Vikas Udyan In Dhar; Eco Park Features 12,000 Indigenous Plants |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): MLA Neena Verma on Tuesday inaugurated Harit Vikas Udyan near Bagdun Pond in Pithampur, marking a major step towards environmental conservation and community development.

World Vision India implemented the project in collaboration with Hyundai Mobis and the Pithampur Municipal Council to create a sustainable urban green space.

Spread over one-and-a-half acres, the park features more than 12,000 indigenous trees and shrubs to enhance ecological balance and improve air quality. It includes modern amenities such as walking paths, green lawns, benches and solar-powered lighting. Authorities have declared the premises a plastic-free zone.

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Local school students participated in sapling plantation drives and awareness programmes. Speaking at the event, Mahesh Ratnarao Sonwane stressed the company’s commitment to environmental sustainability and handed over the park to the municipality for maintenance.

The initiative, already implemented in three other locations across the country, is expected to serve as a model urban green space.

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