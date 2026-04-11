MP News: MLA Cracks Down On Rural Water Supply In Mahidpur | FP Photo

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): MLA Dinesh Jain Bose took a firm stand on drinking water supply in rural areas during a special meeting held at the Janpad Assembly Hall.

The meeting was attended by SDM Ajay Hinge, Janpad CEO Meena Jha, Panchayat Department officials and sarpanches of all gram panchayats.

Reviewing ongoing Water Corporation projects, Jain directed sarpanches not to allow any work without prior permission from the gram panchayat. He also said no completion certificate should be issued for roads dug up during pipeline work until proper restoration is ensured.

The MLA raised two key questions, whether every villager is receiving at least one hour of water supply daily and whether roads dug for pipelines have been properly repaired. He said there would be no compromise on basic amenities for villagers.

Following the directions, SDM Ajay Hinge and Janpad CEO Meena Jha instructed sub-engineers and assistant sub-engineers to survey all 103-gram panchayats and submit a report within 15 days.

MP News: Man dies after wild boar hits motorcycle

A man died after a wild boar collided with his motorcycle near Pilia Khal area on Friday.

The deceased, identified as Shantilal Solanki, a resident of Semlya village, was travelling to Mahidpur for wheat registration work when the animal suddenly ran into his bike, throwing him onto the road and leaving him seriously injured.

Villagers rushed him to Mahidpur Civil Hospital, where he was given first aid. As his condition worsened, he was referred to Ujjain for further treatment. He later died at a private hospital in Ujjain.

News of his death spread in Semlya village and his funeral was held on Saturday. A large number of villagers attended the last rites.