 MP News: ‘Mission NEEV’ Aims At Stronger Foundations & Bright Futures For Kids In Jhabua
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: ‘Mission NEEV’ Aims At Stronger Foundations & Bright Futures For Kids In Jhabua

MP News: ‘Mission NEEV’ Aims At Stronger Foundations & Bright Futures For Kids In Jhabua

Meena said that preschool education forms the foundation of a child’s learning journey. Providing opportunities to learn while playing at this stage supports better intellectual, social, and mental development. She directed all officials and field workers to implement the mission sincerely and effectively.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 11:11 PM IST
article-image
MP News: ‘Mission NEEV’ Aims At Stronger Foundations & Bright Futures For Kids In Jhabua | FP Photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): A one-day workshop was organised to shed light on how strengthening early childhood education through play and activity-based learning methods can enhance children’s cognitive development in Jhabua district on Wednesday.

The workshop was organized under Mission NEEV (Rocket Learning) at the

Collectorate Conference Hall, under the chairmanship of Collector Neha Meena.

Read Also
Indore News: 2K Riders Fined In Single Day For Not Wearing Helmet; Five Fines A Minute During Peak 2...
article-image

To ensure effective implementation at the Anganwadi level, sector-wise WhatsApp groups have been created. Through these groups, Mission NEEV’s team will share daily educational activities, which Anganwadi workers will conduct with children at their centres.

FPJ Shorts
Sikkim State Lottery Result: January 21, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Cupid Wednesday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: January 21, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Cupid Wednesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 21, 2026, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Diamond Wednesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 21, 2026, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Diamond Wednesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 21, 2026, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Chenab Wednesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 21, 2026, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Chenab Wednesday Weekly Draw
Global Response Mixed To Trump’s Board Of Peace Invite; Check Full List Below
Global Response Mixed To Trump’s Board Of Peace Invite; Check Full List Below

Meena said that preschool education forms the foundation of a child’s learning journey. Providing opportunities to learn while playing at this stage supports better intellectual, social, and mental development. She directed all officials and field workers to implement the mission sincerely and effectively.

The activities will be conducted five days a week, with monthly assessments of Anganwadi workers to review progress. For effective implementation and continuous monitoring, one sector supervisor from each project has been appointed as nodal officer, and monthly progress reports will be submitted to the collector. Assistant Collector Ashish Kumar,

District Programme Officer RS Baghel and other officials were present. The workshop was attended by all project officers, supervisors and block coordinators

associated with the mission.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: ‘Mission NEEV’ Aims At Stronger Foundations & Bright Futures For Kids In Jhabua
MP News: ‘Mission NEEV’ Aims At Stronger Foundations & Bright Futures For Kids In Jhabua
MP News: A Day To Go For Basant Panchami, Women Devotees Take Out A Colorful Kalash Yatra In Dhar
MP News: A Day To Go For Basant Panchami, Women Devotees Take Out A Colorful Kalash Yatra In Dhar
MP News: Delhi To Take Decision On Vijay Shah; CM To Discuss After Returning From Davos
MP News: Delhi To Take Decision On Vijay Shah; CM To Discuss After Returning From Davos
MP News: 22 Injured As Tractor-Trolley Carrying Garlic Turns Turtle In Mandsaur
MP News: 22 Injured As Tractor-Trolley Carrying Garlic Turns Turtle In Mandsaur
MP News: 20-Year-Old Woman, Only 2 Feet Tall Seeks Financial Aid From Collector For Spinal Surgery...
MP News: 20-Year-Old Woman, Only 2 Feet Tall Seeks Financial Aid From Collector For Spinal Surgery...