MP News: ‘Mission NEEV’ Aims At Stronger Foundations & Bright Futures For Kids In Jhabua | FP Photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): A one-day workshop was organised to shed light on how strengthening early childhood education through play and activity-based learning methods can enhance children’s cognitive development in Jhabua district on Wednesday.

The workshop was organized under Mission NEEV (Rocket Learning) at the

Collectorate Conference Hall, under the chairmanship of Collector Neha Meena.

To ensure effective implementation at the Anganwadi level, sector-wise WhatsApp groups have been created. Through these groups, Mission NEEV’s team will share daily educational activities, which Anganwadi workers will conduct with children at their centres.

Meena said that preschool education forms the foundation of a child’s learning journey. Providing opportunities to learn while playing at this stage supports better intellectual, social, and mental development. She directed all officials and field workers to implement the mission sincerely and effectively.

The activities will be conducted five days a week, with monthly assessments of Anganwadi workers to review progress. For effective implementation and continuous monitoring, one sector supervisor from each project has been appointed as nodal officer, and monthly progress reports will be submitted to the collector. Assistant Collector Ashish Kumar,

District Programme Officer RS Baghel and other officials were present. The workshop was attended by all project officers, supervisors and block coordinators

associated with the mission.