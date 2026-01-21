Indore News: 2K Riders Fined In Single Day For Not Wearing Helmet; Five Fines A Minute During Peak 2 Hour Window |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a major push toward road safety, the city traffic police shifted gears from awareness to strict enforcement and issued over 2,000 fines for riding without helmets in a single day at Palasia Square.

As the drive intensified, a crowd of commuters filled the road as they waited to be penalised. Police teams were seen stopping two-wheeler riders and during a specific two-hour window, the police issued 600 fines, averaging five penalties every minute.

The heavy police presence caused visible panic among violators. Many riders were spotted abruptly changing routes or moving into side lanes the moment they see police barricades to avoid being caught.

The city-wide campaign was launched on Tuesday under the direction of commissioner of police (CP) Santosh Kumar Singh to penalise traffic violators without exception. To ensure effective enforcement, dedicated teams of 25 personnel have been deployed in each of the city's four zones to conduct intensive checks at various intersections.

CP Singh emphasised that police action alone is not the solution. "We are organising these drives to make Indore's traffic smooth and safe. We want citizens to follow rules voluntarily and inspire others to do the same," he said.

Key Highlights of the Drive:

A total of 2,013 two-wheeler riders were fined in a single day, primarily for riding without helmets.

During a peak two-hour window, 600 fines were processed.

Police distributed 200 helmets to violators on the spot to encourage future compliance.

Repeat offenders to lose licenses

The police are also intensifying action against habitual offenders. DCP (Traffic) Anand Kaladgi said that proposals for license suspension are being sent to the RTO for those who repeatedly flout traffic rules. So far, over 100 cases have been forwarded for suspension.